WOOLWICH, N.J. (CBS) — For years, a South Jersey family has raised money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand in the fight against cancer, but now that family is in need. On Saturday, their community delivered with a big drive-by packed with presents and well-wishes.

Tinsel on trucks and Santa’s in Sedans, leading his all-wheel-drive reindeers to only one home.

“We felt this would bring some Christmas cheer to them,” a neighbor said.

The Carpinos have seen better days.

Mario Carpino is 17 and has lived with brain tumors for over a decade. Mario’s mother, Anna Carpino, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor and cancer as well.

“Anna and Mario both had surgeries this year,” neighbor Michelle Leyman said, “and they are still going through the battle.”

The family has raised thousands for Alex’s Lemonade Stand over the years, but this year, their neighbors grabbed their inflatable polar bears and took the reins.

“And so you are seeing again their family bringing the community together to do something positive,” Leyman said.

Carolers came and one by one so did their sleighs, leaving presents and well-wishes for a family in need of some Christmas cheer.

“They’re giving. Selfless,” neighbor Mia Randazzo said. “They do everything they can for the community.”

When Carpino saw the cars come by, Mario said his mom asked him if he had anything to do with it. The teen said, “I couldn’t say anything, but I did.”

And for his mom?

“More than my family, all my family, my friends, everyone, the whole town showed up,” she said. “It was so emotional. I cried. I cried the whole entire time.”

She did, and understandably so as car after car told her how much she means to them and how much they mean to her.

“I continue to fight every day. Not only for myself, but for my family,” Carpino said, “and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

