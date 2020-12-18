CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Trenton, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials will provide a virtual update on COVID-19 on Friday. Gov. Phil Muphy will be joined by Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Dr. Eddy Bresnitz, and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan.

What: Governor Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Dr. Eddy Bresnitz, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan to Hold Coronavirus Briefing

When: Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

Time: 3:00 p.m.

