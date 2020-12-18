Trenton, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials will provide a virtual update on COVID-19 on Friday. Gov. Phil Muphy will be joined by Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Dr. Eddy Bresnitz, and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan.
The press conference will be held at 3 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
When: Friday, Dec. 18, 2020
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Online stream: Live in the CBSN Philly player above and on your mobile or streaming device
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.
