PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health care workers around our area have started receiving the coronavirus vaccine this week. That includes Temple University Hospital nurses Carrie Murawski and Mary Ellen Day and they joined Eyewitness News on Friday to talk more about their experience.
The nurses described the vaccine as exciting and Murawski says that to her the vaccine meant relief and hope.
For Mary Ellen, she says she was nervous going into receiving the vaccine and even cried afterward.
They say now with the distribution of the vaccine their days are even more rewarding knowing that we are now on the path to ending this pandemic.
With some concerns about the vaccine and what issues may come after receiving it, the nurses say they experienced some arm soreness the following day, but they feel great.
Watch the video to see the full interview.
