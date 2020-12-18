PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released surveillance footage of a deadly drive-by shooting that happened in North Philadelphia earlier this month. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 on the 400 block of West Indiana Avenue.

Footage shows the shooter leaning out the backseat of a vehicle, shooting a semi-automatic handgun at the victim.

The 32-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed.

The vehicle is described as a black 2006 to 2012 Ford Fusion. Police say it had a distinct amount of break dust on the front rims, extremely dark-tinted windows and aftermarket wide deflectors at the top of the door windows, a moonroof, no front license plate, but a New Jersey license plate on the rear of the vehicle.

The shooter was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with distinct markings.

The vehicle continued to travel southbound on Orkney Street following the shooting.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information about this shooting, call police at 215-686-3334/3335.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

