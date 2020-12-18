PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Our stretch of days filled with an arctic chill looks to continue for the end of the week as we continue to clean up from Wednesday’s winter storm. The good news is if you chose to relax yesterday, it will be a nice day to clean off the driveway or the sidewalk.

Friday morning lows will be in the 20s so if you are out and about this morning make sure you are bundling up. As we head through the afternoon through the sunshine will be abundant, but unfortunately, we will once again sit about 10 degrees below our typical high.

Arctic high pressure is in control across the region today. Its a frosty morning in the teens and 20s with a mix of sun and clouds. Make sure to bundle up @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/scthBWsBfT — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) December 18, 2020

Temperatures Friday afternoon will likely only top out in the low to mid-30s. Some good news though is that will not be windy so wind chills won’t be too much of a factor for us.

Tonight the arctic blast will bottom out. Temperatures in the city tonight are likely to dip into the teens so a refreeze will be happening on untreated surfaces where melting took place this afternoon.

The bitter cold will be even more prevalent in the surrounding suburbs.

It would not be surprising to see a few single digit lows pop up tonight in the remote parts of the region and as you head north into the Poconos.

The weekend will bring some limited relief to the cold by Sunday but Saturday still will be dry and partly cloudy with highs again only in the middle 30s.

By Sunday a weak disturbance will cross the region that could bring some more seasonable air to Philly, as highs finally jump to near 40, but it also brings at least a chance for some light precipitation.

Right now the precipitation chances are pretty limited at best, but a few spotty sprinkles or a rain shower could be seen at the Shore with a chance for some light/rain/snow mix in the city.

As you head north temperatures should remain cold enough that some flurries or an isolated snow shower could be possible north and west of the city, but mainly in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

The week of Christmas will bring a steady climb in the temperatures department as we jump back into the normal range of the middle 40s.

Our next weather maker could arrive then for Christmas Eve.

