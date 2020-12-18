Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people have been rushed to the hospital after being shot in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood. Police were called to a home just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, on the 1600 block of South Ithan Street.
We’re told three men and one woman were shot.
Two victims are in critical condition. While the other two victims are in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
SNOW TOTALS: How Much Snow Has Fallen In Your Neighborhood?
Atlantic City To Auction Spot To Push Demolish Button To Blow Up Trump Plaza Casino
Stimulus Package Update: Congressional Leaders Move Closer To COVID Relief Deal
You must log in to post a comment.