PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nightfall means that snow and slush still on the ground is hard as ice. That’s sure to complicate cleanup efforts underway after the storm.

It’s a sight that makes any driver cringe.

“The city has done a nice job of plowing the hills,” Manayunk resident Mark Felici said.

But there are still some portions that need a bit of TLC. Manayunk’s notoriously hilly streets can be intimidating, particularly when there’s snow on the ground.

“I don’t think it’s ever enjoyable digging your car out from the snow but there’s been worse times. Her car was on a flat space at least here in Manayunk, which is a big plus,” Dan Cornell said.

Neighbors were careful to keep sidewalks clear.

“As soon as it stops we go out and salt and shovel because we don’t want nobody falling,” Michelle Capman said.

Capman knows how dangerous these hills can be. She decided now’s not the time to go riding anywhere.

“I don’t wanna end up in Pretzel Park, you know?” she said.

She’s not the only one. Felici hasn’t moved his car since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re just leaving it and let the sun and nature take its course,” Felici said.

All this snow didn’t stop everyone in their tracks. Somo remained open for outdoor dining during the storm.

“We were pretty busy. The greenhouses stay filled. And tonight we’ve been busy as well so it’s excellent to see people coming out,” Marissa Krawciw said.

And they continue to come out, enjoying warm cocktails in the newly installed greenhouses.

“It’s an excellent option in the cold weather to stay safe during the pandemic and also to stay warm,” Krawciw said.

Whether you’re going out, staying in, or cleaning up, trash and recycling pickup will resume tomorrow.

Keep in mind, there will be delays and you’ll need to place your trash on the curb instead of any rear driveways as the city continues to salt and plow.

