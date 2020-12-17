PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers are denying multiple reports that they have made Ben Simmons available in talks to land James Harden from the Houston Rockets. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Sixers have made Simmons available in packages for Harden.
The Philadelphia 76ers have made Ben Simmons available in some packages with the Houston Rockets for James Harden, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Conversations aren't fluid as of now.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 17, 2020
However, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey quickly shot down the reports, saying “We are not trading Ben Simmons — he is an important part of our future.”
In response, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: “We are not trading Ben Simmons — he is an important part of our future.” https://t.co/W6T7HQjjoP
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2020
Trade talks between the Sixers and Rockets have not come close to a deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski also notes Houston has expanded discussions to include teams outside of Harden’s preferred destinations — Philly and Brooklyn.
Also in story: While the Sixers have signaled a willingness to include All-Star guard Ben Simmons in trade packages for Harden, those talks have come nowhere close to a deal, sources said. https://t.co/bbP3k3uNci
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 17, 2020
Morey has already shown he’s open to making splash trades, and spent 13 years with the Rockets, so he is very familiar with the 31-year-old Harden.
But would he truly be willing to part with the Sixers’ 24-year-old superstar for the 2017-18 MVP?
The Sixers kick off the season next Wednesday at home vs. the Washington Wizards. We’ll see if Simmons takes the floor.
