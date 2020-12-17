CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers are denying multiple reports that they have made Ben Simmons available in talks to land James Harden from the Houston Rockets. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Sixers have made Simmons available in packages for Harden.

However, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey quickly shot down the reports, saying “We are not trading Ben Simmons — he is an important part of our future.”

Trade talks between the Sixers and Rockets have not come close to a deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski also notes Houston has expanded discussions to include teams outside of Harden’s preferred destinations — Philly and Brooklyn.

Morey has already shown he’s open to making splash trades, and spent 13 years with the Rockets, so he is very familiar with the 31-year-old Harden.

But would he truly be willing to part with the Sixers’ 24-year-old superstar for the 2017-18 MVP?

The Sixers kick off the season next Wednesday at home vs. the Washington Wizards. We’ll see if Simmons takes the floor.

