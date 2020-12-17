PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lots of icy roads and sidewalks were reported this morning after a powerful Nor’easter slammed the Delaware Valley Wednesday overnight into Thursday. The worst of the storm has shifted north and east while light snow showers and freezing rain will persist through the morning hours.

A Winter Storm Warning for southeastern Pennsylvania and a Winter Weather Advisory for Gloucester, Camden, northwest Burlington Counties in New Jersey and New Castle County in Delaware have been canceled.

There is a coastal flood warning in effect until 3 p.m. today.

A coastal flood advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. for Salem and Cumberland Counties in New Jersey and New Castle County in Delaware.

Visibility is also greatly reduced in spots, which will make it a tough and icy commute for the early risers.

After about 7 a.m., any lingering snow will taper off to flurries.

Thursday will be windy and frigid with highs only in the 30s.

The cold will settle in for Friday and Saturday, with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s.

Wind chills on Saturday morning may be near zero.

A dry stretch, though, lies in the future, with some sun each day and temperatures returning to the 40s by Sunday.

Winter officially begins on Monday with highs in the mid-40s and some sun.

CBS3 Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu contributed to this report.

