HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania is trying to increase awareness of the state’s food assistance programs available to those who are unemployed due to the pandemic. Officials are imploring Congress to act on a COVID relief bill before the end of the month.
“To make it easy to find the resources that are available for food assistance, the Wolf Administration compiled information on food assistance organizations and where Pennsylvanians can go for the emergency food, no matter where they live. There’s a one-stop location for food security information if you go to agriculture.pa.gov and select ‘food security,’” Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell C. Redding said.
Approximately 500,000 Pennsylvanians could lose COVID relief benefits if Congress doesn’t act.
