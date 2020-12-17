PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed execution-style in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood. It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on the 2300 block of Tasker Street.

Police found the 28-year-old man shot multiple times in the head.

He was pronounced at the hospital.

Philadelphia police are working to determine a motive for the violence.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

There was another homicide overnight, this one in North Philadelphia.

Police rushed to the 2100 block of West Master Street around 12:30 a.m.

Authorities found a man in the back of a vacant lot, shot several times. He was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later.

Investigators are checking surveillance video to help them solve the case.

