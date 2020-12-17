BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) — People across the Delaware Valley are enjoying the first measurable snowfall the area has seen in nearly two years. Several inches of snow fell around the region.

“The tree and the snow, it’s just gorgeous. We’re just really appreciating it,” Kathy Hansons said. “We’re going to make the best of this day.”

It looks a lot like Christmas in Doylestown as a fresh blanket of snow made for the perfect backdrop for a morning stroll.

“It’s really not that bad. You just got to brave it,” Marcia Simcox said. “Come out. It’s beautiful.”

The early-morning walks eventually gave way to the mid-morning cleanup. The National Weather Service says between 3 and 8 inches of snow fell across Bucks County. Road conditions were passable.

“Not as bad as everyone said it was going to be,” driver John Ferrau said.

Main roads fared far better than secondary roads, and even though they had to drive in it, some say it comes with the territory of living in the northeast.

“It’s best that you have a little snow so that you remember how to drive,” Edward Lyons said.

Despite morning temperatures being in the upper teens, with a much colder wind chill, you can always find someone wearing shorts.

“I don’t wear pants. I’m in the construction business and a lot of my customers ask me if I know what pants are. I do, I just don’t wear them, you know. I don’t get cold from the bottom down,” Eddie Flourian said.

His son Lucas had different thoughts on the weather.

“It’s really cold and fun,” Lucas said.

The consistency of the snow varied greatly. In Montgomery County, it’s the wispy stuff that’s not great for snowballs, but in Philadelphia, it’s definitely packable.

