BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Residents in Bucks County spent Thursday morning digging out after a powerful nor’easter slammed the region. Eyewitness News was along Street Road on Wednesday night as the flakes began to fly and Thursday morning.

Bucks County Emergency Management said when the storm first started they responded to 60 traffic crashes within the first two hours.

Unofficially, there were about 6 inches of snow in Bucks County.

The winter weather prompted a three-hour delay for all Bucks County government offices and courts.

All Bucks County Community College campuses were also closed on Thursday morning.

Most local school districts, including Council Rock and in Bensalem, are using virtual-only learning for in-school and afterschool activities have been canceled.

While this may have been the first snow season, for one Bensalem man he’s already over it.

“It’s ridiculous, I hate it. Because I have to shovel it. I don’t know the totals but about a foot maybe. We’re going to be in for a long winter, hopefully, this is the only one.” he said.

The secondary roads in Bucks County are mostly plowed. It’s the smaller side streets that are still the concern for icy and slick patches.

State police said they’ve responded to over 150 motorist incidents through 9 a.m., a reminder to go slow in the snow.

Police are also reminding drivers to completely clear snow from their vehicles before hitting the road. State law allows for a fine of up to $1,000 should flying snow or ice from a moving vehicle strikes another car or injures a pedestrian.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

SNOW TOTALS: How Much Snow Has Fallen In Your Neighborhood?

Atlantic City To Auction Spot To Push Demolish Button To Blow Up Trump Plaza Casino

Stimulus Package Update: Congressional Leaders Move Closer To COVID Relief Deal