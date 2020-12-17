ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Lehigh Valley looks like a winter wonderland one week before Christmas Eve. They were in the bull’s-eye of all the snow from the storm as the big cleanup is under way.

There are mounds of snow-covered cars as far as the eye can see in downtown Allentown as folks begin the slow and exhausting process of digging out.

“I’ve been here since this morning around 11. I took a break from shoveling and I came back out to finish what I started,” Haniel Delvillar said.

The Lehigh Valley saw the brunt of Wednesday’s nor’easter, with gusty winds and snow totals of about 9 inches.

The steady heavy snow gave way to snow-covered streets and hours worth of finding ways for residents to become mobile again.

“It’s really crazy, especially from COVID still going on. We’re trying so hard not to be out too much, but you have to do what you have to do to keep it clean,” Delvillar said.

It also made for prime sledding opportunities for kids taking advantage of snowy slopes.

Jasmine Nichols, who has lived in Allentown for several years, is used to digging herself out of the snow and this day, the remnants of this snow storm is no different.

“Tired, very tired,” Nichols said. “Hopefully I can end soon so I can get back inside.”

Meanwhile, the snow emergency was lifted at 1 p.m. which means people can park on snow emergency routes.

