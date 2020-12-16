PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The snow is really coming down in Philadelphia. While it’s a nuisance for some in the city, it’s a welcome sight for others who haven’t experienced this much snow in some time.

It may be an understatement to say a lot of children have been looking forward to a snow day.

They’re very excited and having a whole lot of fun at Clark Park in West Philadelphia.

The snow is continuing to come down, which is perfect for those wanting to enjoy some time outdoors.

It’s extremely cold, but for some of these children, it’s never too cold to play in the snow.

They’re using their sleds to slide down the hill and some of them making snow angels, while others are simply rolling down the hill.

And that includes adults, showing that there’s still a kid in all of us.

The holidays are here, so this snow comes at a great time.

Families are happy to see the smiles on their children’s faces and after having no snow last winter, they say the kids needed this.

“It’s right on time. Kids needed this, especially after the year they’ve had.It’s aGood omen for kids in the future here in Philly,” said Charlie Ravotea.

“I was really excited because my babysitter told me it was snowing. I put on my clothes and ran right outside right away,” said Zoya Dewari.

“Really fun. We went on the sled and there were people in the way. And I think it’s better with people in the way,” Lola Rocha said.

The snow is still coming down quite steadily and roads are messy.

People are being advised to take public transportation instead of driving.

To help accommodate riders, trains and trollies will continue to run underground overnight.

Also, city officials announced that all trash and recycling collections will be suspended for Thursday.

Residents whose normal trash day is Thursday must hold materials for Friday pick up and Friday’s materials will be collected on Saturday.

