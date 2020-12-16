NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County officials will provide a virtual update on the COVID-19 mitigation efforts on Wednesday. Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, the chair of the Board of Commissioners, will be joined by Commissioner Ken Lawrence, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alvin Wang, and Office of Public Health Interim Administrator Janet Panning.
The press conference will be held at 3 p.m. and will be streamed above.
What: Montgomery County, Pennsylvania officials will hold a virtual press briefing to provide an update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Who:
Valerie A. Arkoosh, MD, MPH, Chair, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners
Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr., Vice Chair, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners
Dr. Alvin Wang, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Public Safety
Janet Panning, MS, Interim Administrator, Office of Public Health
When: Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020
Time: 11 a.m.
Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
