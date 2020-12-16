WINTER STORM WARNINGSnow Falling Across Region As Powerful Nor'easter Impacting Delaware Valley
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wednesday’s winter weather is causing headaches for drivers. There is a traffic jam on the Schuylkill Expressway westbound between the Blue Route and Gulph Mills.

We are told several cars are stuck in the snow and stalled. Only the left lane is getting by.

Unfortunately, more cars keep getting caught in the slippery conditions.

Again, don’t go out if you don’t have to.

