PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wednesday’s winter weather is causing headaches for drivers. There is a traffic jam on the Schuylkill Expressway westbound between the Blue Route and Gulph Mills.
We are told several cars are stuck in the snow and stalled. Only the left lane is getting by.
UPDATE: More vehicles are getting stuck, causing a bit of a pile up on the Schuylkill WB near Gulph Mills. Drive times are now up to an hour long on 76 West between the Blvd and the Blue Route. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/qvp6kiW8gY
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) December 16, 2020
Unfortunately, more cars keep getting caught in the slippery conditions.
Again, don’t go out if you don’t have to.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Near Whiteout Conditions In Philadelphia As Snow Falls Heavily Across Delaware Valley
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf Signs Proclamation Of Disaster Emergency Ahead Of Snowstorm
Local School Districts Differ On Whether To Use Snow Days Amid Virtual Learning
You must log in to post a comment.