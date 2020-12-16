PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts is working to lead the Birds to another victory this week.
In his first career start, Hurts accounted for 273 total yards and a touchdown in a 24-21 win over the New Orleans Saints.
The 22-year-old put his entire arsenal on display, which means the element of surprise doesn’t exist for the Cardinals, but expect the Birds to adjust.
“Jalen has to understand now that it’s a whole new defense, it’s a different structure, different personnel and they scheme us differently, and so what we did and had success against New Orleans may not apply this week,” head coach Doug Pederson said.
The Eagles head to Arizona as 6.5 point underdogs.
Meanwhile, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott talked Wednesday about his struggles, telling reporters “it’s killing me inside.”
He missed a 22-yarder against the Saints. He’s only making 70% of his kicks since signing the third-richest deal in the league for a kicker.
Elliott is lucky Hurts bailed-him-out with a great game.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Powerful Nor’easter On Track To Impact Delaware Valley Beginning This Afternoon
TIMELINE: When Will Snow Arrive In Philadelphia Area Wednesday?
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Issues State Of Emergency Ahead Of Winter Storm
You must log in to post a comment.