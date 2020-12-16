PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Road crews are busy ensuring the highways are ready for the snow. They’ve been treating them all morning and are prepared to work long hours to stay on top of the snowfall.

PennDOT is urging drivers to limit travel during the upcoming winter storm. They’re advising motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel during the storm, and they also say restrictions on trucks and other vehicles will be imposed on certain roadways around the state at 1 p.m.

▶At 1 pm 12/16/20, the #PATurnpike will implement Tier 1 restrictions.

▶At 4 pm 12/16/20, Tier 3 restrictions will be implemented. Refer to the below maps & restriction graphics for more info. For more information:

PennDOT began brining the roads on Tuesday. They’ve got more than 400 trucks that are prepared to hit the roadways during this storm.

State officials say they’re counting on the combination of early brining and good planning to keep motorists safe.

“These efforts have resulted in the development of a number of processes and procedures to significantly limit the potential of large, multi-vehicle collision, which usually result in the roadway being closed for multiple hours,” Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield said, “and respond effectively and efficiently should incidents occur to reestablish the traffic flow and lessen the possibility of motorists being stranded on the road for hours on end.”

PennDOT’s salt supply has barely been touched since the area saw very little snow last winter. They have 129,000 tons of salt on hand to coat the roads to ensure drivers remain safe.

