NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — NJ Transit on Wednesday adjusted its schedules in anticipation of a storm that is predicted to deliver snow and a wintry mix to the state. Trains will operate on a Level 2 severe weather schedule. Passengers should expect “delays, detours and potential cancellations if storm conditions intensify,” NJ Transit said.

Buses, light rail and Access Link will operate on a regular weekday schedule for as long as weather and road conditions allow.

Service may need to be suspended and customers will receive a minimum of four hours notice to allow them time to adjust their travel plans, the agency said.

Trains and buses are cross-honoring tickets on Wednesday and Thursday.

NJ Transit passengers were advised to monitor the agency’s website.

A powerful Nor’easter is on track to impact the Delaware Valley this afternoon through Thursday morning. This strong winter storm will yield multiple hazards across the region in addition to heavy snow, including heavy sleet, ice, strong winds and coastal flooding.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our New Jersey and Delaware suburbs, while a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of southeastern Pennsylvania.

Precipitation is likely to commence for most by mid-afternoon, become heavy in the evening and continue tonight into early Thursday morning.

Area Under Winter Weather Advisory (New Jersey & Delaware Suburbs):

Snow and sleet, heavy at times

Periods of rain/snow mix or all rain

Wind gusts of 35-45 mph

Sharp drop off in snow totals from NW to SE

Very difficult travel

Heavy snow, the accumulation of sleet and/or ice, strong gusty winds and various combinations of these elements will pose the threat for power outages across the entire region.

Additionally, bitter cold will prevail following the storm’s exit. Highs near and sub-freezing on Thursday and Friday will not yield much melting. This means snow-covered and icy roads may persist for up to several days following this event.

