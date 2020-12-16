TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A commercial vehicle travel restriction will be in effect on multiple interstate highways in New Jersey in anticipation of a Nor’easter that’s expected to impact the region beginning in the afternoon. The travel restriction will begin at 1 p.m., New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said Wednesday.

Gutierrez-Scaccetti said the restrictions are being coordinated with neighboring states.

The restrictions impact the following highways, in both directions:

I-78, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-80, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-195, from I-295 to NJ Route 138

I-280, from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-287, from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border

I-295, from I-195 to the Scudders Falls Bridge (Pennsylvania border)

NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287

The travel restrictions do not apply to the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, or the Atlantic City Expressway as well as public safety vehicles, public safety personnel, or other people who directly support health care facilities, Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.

According to Gutierrez-Scaccetti, the restrictions are applied to all tractor-trailers, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles.

Officials are encouraging residents to avoid traveling if possible. For more on the restrictions, click here.

Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a virtual briefing at 11 a.m. to discuss how the state is preparing for the winter storm.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the New Jersey and Delaware suburbs, while a winter storm warning is in effect for all of southeastern Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday night, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency ahead of today’s winter storm, which could bring up to 2 feet of snow in parts of the region.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Powerful Nor’easter On Track To Impact Delaware Valley Beginning This Afternoon

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf Signs Proclamation Of Disaster Emergency Ahead Of Snowstorm

Local School Districts Differ On Whether To Use Snow Days Amid Virtual Learning