YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) — A Pottstown woman is faced with a big question during a hay ride at Yardley’s Shady Brook Farm Holiday Lights Show.
“Will you marry me?” Chris Duffy asked his girlfriend, Morgan Naughton.
It was a resounding yes for a surprised Naughton after Duffy proposed along Shady Brook’s Candy Cane Lane.
Duffy even arranged for a very special light display just for his bride to be that spelled out “Will You Marry Me?”
“She loves Christmas lights and they had the whole setup. I was hoping to surprise her, I think it worked,” an elated Duffy said.
The Pottstown couple hopped off the hayride for a closer look at those lights, and it was photos and congratulations all around for the happy couple.
