ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The snow has led to the cancellation of some flights at Lehigh Valley International Airport and driving conditions are not much better. Difficult was the word to describe the drive from Philadelphia to Lehigh County.
The trip, which usually is about an hour and 20 minutes on a good day, took about two and a half hours.
Some folks in Allentown got a head start on shoveling their sidewalks as some people were seen enjoying the weather and taking walks as the snow fell.
Snowplows have begun to make their way through the town and tell Eyewitness News that they are working on the main streets first then will work on the secondary roads.
THE LATEST IN ALLENTOWN: The snow is really coming down in Lehigh County. Plows are working to clear the main highways, then they’ll work on the secondary roads. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/waOLCVNvwJ
— Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) December 16, 2020
An emergency declaration was declared in Allentown at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will last until sometime Thursday.
