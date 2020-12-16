MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Montgomery County say staffing at hospitals there continues to be a concern. This comes as the number of COVID patients needing care is the highest it’s been since the pandemic began.
“Our Montgomery County hospitals continue to have more patients hospitalized for COVID-19 now than they did in the spring,” said County Commission Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh. “While the hospitals are better equipped with PPE, ventilators and medications that can ease the course of the disease, they all continue to face critical limits in the number stacked they have available to care for patients.
Officials say there are 537 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County.
Fifty-five patients are on ventilators.
The positivity rate has tipped up to 11.1%, up from 9.73% last week.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Near Whiteout Conditions In Philadelphia As Snow Falls Heavily Across Delaware Valley
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf Signs Proclamation Of Disaster Emergency Ahead Of Snowstorm
Local School Districts Differ On Whether To Use Snow Days Amid Virtual Learning
You must log in to post a comment.