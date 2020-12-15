LAHASKA, Pa. (CBS) — With Christmas just over a week away, retailers hard hit from COVID-19 are now facing more closures as the snow moves our way. Small businesses are trying to weather this latest challenge.

If 2020 hasn’t been hard enough, Wednesday’s winter storm could cripple businesses already hard hit. Peddler’s Village is currently open for business and retailers here hope it can stay that way.

“We wish the snowstorm would not be coming this particular week,” one person said.

With just ten days left until Christmas, every one matters.

“This is a family business,” Kerry Thompson said.

Thompson operates five stores in the popular shopping destination and knows the importance of the last-minute holiday push.

“It definitely becomes crunch time,” Thompson said.

While online sales have been a lifeline this year, Thompson says that has prompted an unusual silver lining.

“We’ve gotten so many new people who have never seen Peddler’s Village before,” Thompson said.

Anna Davis of Jackson, New Jersey is one of them.

“We have to support as much as we can,” Davis said.

Support is greatly needed now as we all look to getting back to normal.

“Normal sounds amazing,” Thompson said. “Big old cup of normal, that’s what I’d like.”

Something else to look forward to is Super Saturday which is predicted to be the second-biggest shopping day of the holiday season.

Retailers here just hope the snow clears in time.

