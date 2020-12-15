HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania officials say the winter weather will not interrupt the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. Most of the distribution is by the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed.
State officials are ready to help reroute shipments during the storm.
“We may have to reroute and use roads that are passable, or we may have to get resources to be able to make sure that those roads are passable by the time that that delivery gets there,” Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield said.
Emergency management officials say the public can help smooth vaccine delivery by staying off the roads.
A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for southeastern Pennsylvania.
Significant snowfall is likely along the I-95 corridor with a forecast of six to 12 inches at present. The higher end total will occur in the suburbs.
