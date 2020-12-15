WEATHER ALERT:Powerful Nor’easter Could Dump Up To 2 Feet Of Snow In Some Parts, Thundersnow Possible
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 40-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood. It happened on the 700 block of Dekalb Street around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the man was shot multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities are searching for a possible suspect, who they describe as a black man wearing a green parka and black jeans. He was last seen on foot heading westbound on Aspen Street.

