PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 40-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood. It happened on the 700 block of Dekalb Street around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the man was shot multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Authorities are searching for a possible suspect, who they describe as a black man wearing a green parka and black jeans. He was last seen on foot heading westbound on Aspen Street.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
