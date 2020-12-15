CBSN PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a killer after Philadelphia police say a 28-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. This happened around 6:11 a.m. along the 200 block of South 56th Street.

Police say the victim was shot once in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on what sparked the shooting.

