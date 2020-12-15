PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A powerful Nor’easter will impact the Delaware Valley Wednesday into Thursday. This will be one of the biggest storms we’ve seen in several years. We have not had one-inch of snow in Philly in over 650 days.

A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for southeastern Pennsylvania.

Precipitation commences by midday on Wednesday and will wrap up by late morning Thursday, save for a few snow showers that linger through the afternoon.

The heaviest snow/precipitation will fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning when gusty winds will also be affecting the region.

Confidence is high that a portion of southeast Pennsylvania will see significant snowfall totals of 12 to 18 inches, including our northwest suburbs, Berks, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

Confidence is also high that the Jersey Shore will see the lowest snow totals, as this will be a primarily heavy rain and gusty wind event along the coast.

Significant snowfall is likely along the I-95 corridor with a forecast of six to 12 inches at present. The higher end total will occur in the suburbs.

Snow map is in and this is what we’re in for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning❄️ pic.twitter.com/HnpGo3TA5X — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) December 15, 2020

The big question is, where exactly the rain/snow line sets up?

The consensus in guidance continues to indicate that the rain/snow line will set up over southern New Jersey.

Snowfall totals will display a sharp drop-off east of the rain/snow line. One factor that could preclude Philly and nearby New Jersey suburbs from seeing higher snowfall totals would be an intrusion of warmer mid-level air which could yield a period of heavy sleet as opposed to snow Wednesday night.

Rain/snow line placement projections will likely shift back and forth a bit over the next two days as models hone in on the storm’s exact track.

High snowfall totals in many areas and the accumulation of sleet in some areas, coupled with gusty winds, could lead to power outages.

Additionally, bitterly cold air will prevail following the storm’s exit.

Overnight lows now look to fall into the teens for late week and wind chills could be near 0 in parts of southern New Jersey by Saturday morning.

