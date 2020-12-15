PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eight people are recovering in the hospital after flames erupt inside a home in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest section. Cell phone video captured the intense scene early Tuesday on the 5200 block of Whitaker Avenue.
Fire officials say they had to rescue one person from the roof.
Eyewitness News confirms that two adults and six children were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
According to the fire department, all are in stable condition.
