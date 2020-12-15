PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friends and family are saying goodbye to a veteran Philadelphia police captain who lost his life to COVID-19. A funeral mass for Capt. Frank Milillo was held at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.
At a viewing Monday at Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church in South Philadelphia, Milillo was described as a legendary leader of the department.
Milillo, the father of three grown children and captain of the city’s Southwest Detective Division, died on Dec. 3 from COVID-19 complications.
He served the Philadelphia Police Department for 31 years.
Milillo’s death marks the fourth from COVID-19 across the Philadelphia Police Department since the start of the pandemic.
His family said it wasn’t immediately clear how he contracted the virus, but he remained concerned about his fellow officers battling COVID, even to the end.
