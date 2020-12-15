Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters spent Tuesday morning on the scene of a two-alarm fire in the city’s East Germantown neighborhood. This is on Locust Avenue near Musgrave Street.
Heavy fire was pouring from the second floor of the home.
We’re told no one was inside when the fire broke out.
There have been no injuries reported.
This is a large 5,000-square-foot home dating back to 1925.
