PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rodney McLeod is keeping his focus on the community this holiday season despite his recent injury. The Eagles safety surprised families with free groceries Monday.
He helped bag them up at Brown’s ShopRite in Nicetown.
This is all part of McLeod’s “12 Days of Christmas” initiative to support children and families in need.
His “Change Our Future Foundation” is making all of this possible.
“I believe it’s important to be there for one another during these challenging times,” McLeod said. “The holidays are meant to be a special time for families to connect without stress. If we can ease the load just a bit through free groceries or by providing toys and household essentials, then that’s what we will do.”
McLeod was recently announced as a nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award which recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.
