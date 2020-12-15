NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — Nine long months after the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 vaccinations are underway in New Jersey. Shortly after 8 a.m., an emergency room nurse at University Hospital in Newark became the first to receive the newly approved Pfizer vaccine.

This was a great birthday present for 56-year-old Maritza Beniquez, who’s been treating COVID patients since the virus first started spreading.

For nine months, Maritza Beniquez, an Emergency Department nurse at @UnivHospNewark, has risked her life on the front lines of our fight against #COVID19. This morning, she became the first person in New Jersey to get vaccinated. Thank you, Maritza.#JerseyStrong pic.twitter.com/zVwiHgDgy9 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 15, 2020

She took the first step today to help protect herself and others from the virus by getting the first dose of the vaccine.

Gov. Phil Murphy, First Lady Tammy Murphy, and New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli stood by and watched as she became the first frontline worker in the state to be vaccinated.

“I feel great. I’m excited. I’m happy that in another two months, month-and-a-half, I won’t have to be afraid to go in a room anymore. I won’t have to be afraid to perform chest compressions, or to be present when they’re intubating a patient, or giving a breathing treatment that’s necessary,” Beniquez said. “I don’t want to be afraid anymore and I don’t want to have that risk to take it home to my own family, to my own friends and to my neighbors and people who live in my community, so I am elated. I thank you father God for this moment.”

What a historic moment this morning. A milestone for public health when Maritza Beniquez, in her words, a proud Latina American nurse hero, got the first #COVID19 vaccine in NJ. And @GovMurphy was standing right beside her here at @UnivHospNewark. Will never forget it. pic.twitter.com/yKb0Bxnnjj — Shereef Elnahal, MD (@ShereefElnahal) December 15, 2020

New Jersey is scheduled to receive tens of thousands of doses of the vaccine this week. It will go first to medical and essential workers.

Gov. Murphy said today marks the beginning of the end of this pandemic.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Weather: Region To Be Hit By One Of Biggest Winter Storms In Years As Southeastern Pa. Under Winter Storm Warning

Philadelphia Weather: Could December 2020 Snowstorm Produce Remarkable Snowfall Range Like We Saw In Blizzard Of 1958?

Police: 28-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot In Head In West Philadelphia