NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — A day after New York and Connecticut saw their first Covid-19 vaccinations, today it’s New Jersey’s turn. Gov. Phil Murphy along with other officials were in attendance to mark the historic beginning of New Jersey’s vaccination effort.

It’s going to be a huge undertaking, giving the shots to 600 health care workers. But leading doctors say it’s the best shot at getting back to normal.

New Jersey is gearing up for its turn at a shot of hope.

“This is a day that we have been waiting nearly a year for, and while we know this isn’t the end, we are witnessing, at the least, a glimmer of hope at the end of the tunnel,” Gov. Murphy said.“Without question, we are still in for several hard months and we are going to face stiff headwinds from this second wave, but now our heroic frontline health care workers can begin to take care of their fellow New Jerseyans with a higher degree of confidence in their own protection.”

This comes at a crucial time since hospitalizations have increased to the highest number of patients since mid-May.

“It’s the biggest public health mobilization that we’ve ever seen and will likely see in our lifetimes,” said Dr. Shereef Elnahal.

On Tuesday, New Jersey began to administer the first shipment of 3,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital’s new vaccination clinic in Newark.

There are four registration lanes and 24 socially distant seats.

This could be a giant step toward the end of the pandemic in one of the Garden State’s hardest-hit cities.

“The phones were ringing off the hook today. We had much more demand than we anticipated,” Dr. Elnahal said.

For the hospital’s CEO, being able to offer this powerful line of protection to frontline workers means the world.

“We’ve lost 11 employees to this pandemic. A lot of them were frontline health care workers,” said Dr. Elnahal.

“It is truly the light at the end of the tunnel we have had no weapons, and now we have a really good weapon,” said Dr. John Bonamo from RWJBarnabas Health.

The vaccine will soon be available to more than 50 hospitals across the state.

Anyone in a high-risk location will have priority.

Each patient will be kept around for at least 15 minutes, watched closely to make sure they don’t have any allergic reactions, then they’re back in 21 days for that second dose.

CBS2’s John Dias contributed to this report.

