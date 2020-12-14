ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Lehigh County got a preview Monday of what is heading to the area later this week. The snow started falling late in the morning in Allentown.

It was quite a difference from 24 hours ago as it was mild and sunny yesterday.

As the snow fell much of the day Monday in Lehigh County, the streets showed pictures of spring, summer and winter all in one.

“Hopefully we have a white Christmas,” one person said.

While some are wishing for snow, others are not.

“I think it’s way too early for this,” Danny Quiroz said.

Quiroz handles the groundskeeping for downtown Allentown and is bracing for more of the white stuff.

“I’m really thinking about what is upcoming,” Quiroz said.

With snow in the forecast for Wednesday, today is just the beginning of a long week.

“Last year we didn’t have too much,” Quiroz said. “So, this year, we are going to pay for it.”

Quiroz is also preparing for a potentially long winter and says snow is not good for business.

“No, it’s not because you get a lot of aches and pains,” he said. “A lot of extra work.”

But as Quiroz says and many likely agree, it’s par for the course this year.

“It’s bizarre,” he said. “I guess it goes with 2020.”

2020 has been bizarre by many accounts and come Wednesday, the story of 2020 may get yet another chapter.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.

