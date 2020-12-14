TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. with other state officials on the state’s COVID-19 response. The press conference comes as the Garden State will begin administering the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.
As of Sunday, there are over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in New Jersey and nearly 16,000 deaths. Over 3,600 patients are hospitalized.
Watch the press conference on CBSN Philly in the video player above at 1 p.m.
