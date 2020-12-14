HARRISBURG (CBS) — Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss COVID-19 in the commonwealth and provide an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard. Dr. Levine will also be encouraging Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves safe, including social distancing and wearing masks.
The briefing will take place at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
