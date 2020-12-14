PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two men were shot inside of a Kensington corner store Monday evening. It happened on the 2000 block of East Allegheny Avenue just before 7 p.m.
Police say a 36-year-old man was shot four times in the stomach and once in the left arm. A 51-year-old man was shot once in the finger and also suffered a possible graze wound to the head. Both victims are in stable condition.
Authorities say an arrest has been made and a gun has been recovered.
