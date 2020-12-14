PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a male pedestrian is fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle in Kensington Monday night. The crash happened on the 1900 block of East Allegheny Avenue just before 8 p.m.
Police say the man, approximately 35 to 40 years old, was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street mid-block. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and is currently in critical condition.
The striking vehicle remained on scene, police say.
