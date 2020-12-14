PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first batches of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine began arriving in Philadelphia and other locations around the region Monday. Some of the first doses have already been given.

At Temple University Hospital, they say they are ready to start administering the vaccine to its employees this week.

“It’s more like the beginning. When you think about it, this is a new phase,” Temple Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Reed said.

Reed says the health care system anticipates receiving 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. He says their goal is to immunize about 7,000 to 8,000 patient-facing employees across all of Temple’s sites.

“Stating with those who are in the Covid units and those who are in the emergency departments and other areas where we spend a considerable amount of time treating Covid patients,” Reed said.

Einstein Hospital received 1,900 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine this morning, one of 83 Pennsylvania hospitals to get vials this week.

“Essential employees that interact with the public fit in that category,” said Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay.

Delaware’s Division of Public Health discussed the rollout and explained the phases of vaccine distribution.

The state announced Monday it received its first shipment of the nearly 9,000 ordered doses ready to be administered beginning Tuesday in Kent County, starting with Phase 1 — frontline workers.

“Includes your first responders, EMS, and long-term care staff, as well as residents, and these recommendations follow what the CDC formally recommended,” Dr. Rick Hong said.

At this point, there is no registration process in Delaware. But like more vaccines, that too is coming.

“You know it’s that moment where the tides have turned, things have shifted and we can now go on the offensive. That’s what we’re really beginning to see in this vaccination,” Reed said.

Cooper health system in New Jersey says they will begin inoculating their staff as early as Tuesday morning.

It’s important to remember, this vaccine is for people ages 16 and up. Studies are ongoing for younger age groups.

