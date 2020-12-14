PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The nation’s largest pharmacy chain says it’s ready to add thousands to its employment rolls as the coronavirus vaccine readies for distribution. CVS says it’s planning on hiring tens of thousands of workers to help with the vaccinations.
In an email to customers, the pharmacy chain says it’s looking for qualified pharmacists, nurses and pharmacy technicians.
The company says it has the capacity to administer 20 to 25 million shots a month.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Weather: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Region Beginning Wednesday As Powerful System Set To Impact Delaware Valley
Philadelphia Court System Receives Blistering Criticism From Commanding Police Officials Over Handling Of Recent Firearm Violation Cases
You must log in to post a comment.