PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving shortly and there are plenty of questions. On Monday, Dr. Rob Danoff joined Eyewitness News with some answers.
Dr. Danoff says the most common side effects that people will get is soreness at the injection site, probably low-grade fever, maybe some headache, and also fatigue.
But he says all of that is pretty normal and it may last a couple of days but that means that the vaccine is working. It is triggering our body to fight off the infection.
Dr. Danoff went on to talk about the importance of vaccines.
He says that vaccines are designed to prevent the symptoms of the disease. But he also said that even though people will get the vaccines, they potentially still could have the infection and still could give it to other people.
That is why everyone still has to wear a protective covering, mask and also social distancing.
Watch the video to see the full interview.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Weather: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Region Beginning Wednesday As Powerful System Set To Impact Delaware Valley
Philadelphia Court System Receives Blistering Criticism From Commanding Police Officials Over Handling Of Recent Firearm Violation Cases
You must log in to post a comment.