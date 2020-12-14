DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware has received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine. Bayhealth in Kent County received the first doses.

The state did not say how many doses arrived there but health officials are expecting more than 8,700 doses to be in Delaware over the next few days.

“The Pfizer vaccine’s arrival is the first step in a process of getting back to our pre-pandemic normal,” Gov. John Carney said in a statement. “We are all looking forward to that. The vaccine will provide our front-line health care workers with the protection they need while caring for Delawareans who have contracted the virus. The vaccine’s arrival does not mean we are in the clear. In fact, now more than ever, we need to step up our efforts to keep each other safe. That means wear a mask, wash your hands, and do not gather with your friends and family outside of your household. We know that’s hard, particularly at this time of year, but we are almost through this. We just need to stand firm in our resolve to beat the virus.”

Health care workers and long-term care residents are in line for the first doses.

Workers in critical industries will be vaccinated beginning in January, people with more moderate risk will be next in line in March, and the general public will have access to the vaccine sometime in the spring or summer.

Meantime, a new stay-at-home advisory went into effect Monday in Delaware to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. There’s a statewide mask mandate anytime you are indoors with people not in your household.

Delaware is also limiting most retail stores and all restaurants to 30% capacity and there’s a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants.

