PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A coat drive is warming up the less fortunate this holiday season. Punch Line Philly collected gently used coats and new socks in Fishtown Sunday afternoon.
Eyewitness News was outside the Comedy Club as generous folks drove up to make their donations.
CBS3 is told all collected items will be donated to the Change Church of Philadelphia for distribution.
