By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are dead following a triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say three men were shot around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1100 block of South Ruby Street in Kingsessing.

Investigators say one of the men was shot eight times, another man was shot once in the chest.

A third man is in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

