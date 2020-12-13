Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are dead following a triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say three men were shot around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1100 block of South Ruby Street in Kingsessing.
Investigators say one of the men was shot eight times, another man was shot once in the chest.
A third man is in stable condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
