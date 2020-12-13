Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Firefighters pulled a man from an apartment building fire in Montgomery County Sunday afternoon. The fire started on Kearney Drive in North Wales around 12:30 p.m.
Authorities say the victim is in serious condition.
The fire grew to two alarms before crews brought the flames under control around 1 p.m.
There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.
