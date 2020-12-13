Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash and car fire on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say two women died after their cars collided and caught fire shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.
The crash happened on the boulevard’s northbound lanes between Sanger and Bridge Streets.
The northbound outer lanes of the boulevard are closed in the area as police continue their investigation.
