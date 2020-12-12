KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple tied the knot in a unique and festive way after COVID-19 cancelled four of their attempts to get married. The bride, Stacey Prather, walked down the aisle, meeting her groom Ugene Bynum in front of a 20-foot holiday tree at the King of Prussia Town Center.
The Bynums tell Eyewitness News the location is often their choice for a date night, so they reached out to ask for permission to say their vows there.
The town center, in turn, threw the couple an outdoor wedding with music, flowers and frills, all for free.
“We’re just thankful that they allowed us to say our ‘I do’s’ cause that’s all we wanted to do,” Stacey said.
The couple says they lost money on at least one of their planned weddings.
The new Mr. and Mrs. say they look forward to starting 2021 as man and wife.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Gov. Murphy Says ‘We Are Now In Opening Scenes Of End Of This Pandemic’
FAQ: New Pennsylvania COVID-19 Restrictions Explained
CHOP Doctor Says FDA Advisory Panel ‘Reached Right Conclusion’ On Pfizer Vaccine
You must log in to post a comment.