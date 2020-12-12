PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are dead after a fire sweeps through a home in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood Saturday morning. The fire broke out on the 6700 block of North 17th Street around 4:30 a.m.
#BREAKING: Fire Commissioner @ThielAdam confirms two deaths following a rowhome fire on the 6700 block of North 17th Street in West Oak Lane. One other person also in critical condition. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/HeHJHBkOYu
— Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) December 12, 2020
Firefighters had the flames under control in about 30 minutes.
It’s not yet clear how the fire started.
The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.
