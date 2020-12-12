CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Fire, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are dead after a fire sweeps through a home in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood Saturday morning. The fire broke out on the 6700 block of North 17th Street around 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters had the flames under control in about 30 minutes.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started.

The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Gov. Murphy Says ‘We Are Now In Opening Scenes Of End Of This Pandemic’

FAQ: New Pennsylvania COVID-19 Restrictions Explained

CHOP Doctor Says FDA Advisory Panel ‘Reached Right Conclusion’ On Pfizer Vaccine

Comments